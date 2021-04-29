Hudock Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 237.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.