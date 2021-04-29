Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 332.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 225,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE:BEP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.