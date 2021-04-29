Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $92.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.