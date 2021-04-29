Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $92.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
NYSE:CCS opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $68.93.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.