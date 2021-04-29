Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.000-24.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26 billion-$14.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

NYSE:LH opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $153.72 and a 1 year high of $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

