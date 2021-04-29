Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

