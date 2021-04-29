Needham & Company LLC Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $57.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. THB Asset Management increased its position in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.