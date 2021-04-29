Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 51.6%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Ardea Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
About Ardea Resources
