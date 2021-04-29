Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 51.6%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Ardea Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.