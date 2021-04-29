Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0081 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.