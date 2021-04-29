Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 1,300” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,340.60 ($17.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,338.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a market cap of £67.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have purchased 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

