Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.51. 9,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 332,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

