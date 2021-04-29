Arianee (ARIA20) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.24 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00004023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $56.24 million and approximately $24,284.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

