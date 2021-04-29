Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,410.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $505,994.76 and $7,410.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 275.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 535.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

