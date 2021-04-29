Conflux Network Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $818.43 million and approximately $27.04 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.83 or 0.05126919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.23 or 0.00480247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $899.07 or 0.01652834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.86 or 0.00770030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00530075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00432334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 826,820,861 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

