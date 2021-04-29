CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Critical Survey

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CAE and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 7 0 2.64 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than CAE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.70 billion 3.41 $234.11 million $1.00 31.42 Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CAE beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

