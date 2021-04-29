MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

MXL stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

