Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.60

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 672.88 ($8.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £210.44 million and a P/E ratio of 55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 631.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 545.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 687 ($8.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Monday.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

