Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

CHKP stock opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

