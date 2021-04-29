UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPMMY. DNB Markets lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

UPMMY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

