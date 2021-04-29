Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

