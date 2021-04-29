Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.