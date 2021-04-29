Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.