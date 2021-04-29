Brokers Set Expectations for J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $169.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

