Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.