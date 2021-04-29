-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TrueCar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

