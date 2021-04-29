Shutterstock, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SSTK opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

