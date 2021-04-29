Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

