Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

