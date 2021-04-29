Arrow Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

