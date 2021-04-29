Brokers Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CADE opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

