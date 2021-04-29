Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.06% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

