Bank of Queensland Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4401 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

BKQNY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

