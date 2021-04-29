Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

PEBO opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $663.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

