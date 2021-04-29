Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $38.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $10,556,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.