Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV opened at €55.72 ($65.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.51. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

