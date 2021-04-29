Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Purchases $19,000.00 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Jeff Arnold Leake acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SWIM opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

