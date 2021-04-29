Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 590 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 993% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

COHU stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. Cohu has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.