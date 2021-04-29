Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $108.95.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
