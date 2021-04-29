Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $108.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

