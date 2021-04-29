Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

TDY stock opened at $450.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $453.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.