Warburg Research Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €14.24 ($16.75) on Thursday. Takkt has a one year low of €7.03 ($8.27) and a one year high of €14.30 ($16.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.32 and a 200-day moving average of €11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $934.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

