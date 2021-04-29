iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,460,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

