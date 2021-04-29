Whittier Trust Co. Buys 950 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $322.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average is $286.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $185.09 and a one year high of $326.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

