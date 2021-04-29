Strs Ohio Sells 222,501 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

MAA stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

