Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $2.65 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00004879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

