GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

SWAN opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $33.53.

