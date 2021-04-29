3,112 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

