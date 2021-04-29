Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

