9,784 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.