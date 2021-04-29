Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $487.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.22. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.