Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

