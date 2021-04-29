Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

NYSE TFX opened at $443.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.65. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

